DOVER, Del.- Crime-free housing laws in Delaware may soon be overturned as a new Senate bill looks to reverse municipal ordinances that require landlords to evict tenants for criminal activity.
Supporters of the bill argue that the current laws are problematic.
Senator Marie Pinkney (D-Dist.13), the sponsor of Senate Bill 99, suggests that the existing ordinances could potentially target minority communities.
When Delawareans were asked about their opinions on crime-free housing laws, one question echoed louder than the rest:
"They're kicking people out of their house if they commit a crime? They didn't specify what type of crime or anything like that?" questioned Marcus McClain, a Dover resident.
According to Sen. Pinkney, the lack of a clear definition of criminal activity is the primary issue with the ordinances.
"There's no real definition for what that interaction with the police looks like, so the visit from police doesn't even have to result in some kind of charge or any kind of arrest," she explained.
Sen. Eric Buckson (R-Dover) believes that local governments have a better understanding of their communities and expressed concerns that the bill undermines their judgment.
"I think the better direction would be speaking directly to the municipalities elected by their constituencies to say, 'Look, we've got a problem with these types of ordinances,'" he said.
Delaware's League of Local Governments expressed their opposition in the following statement:
"The ordinances adopted by these municipalities were well-intended and designed to address problematic properties that jeopardize the right for all tenants to live in a rental unit that is safe, well-maintained, and free from criminal activity."
According to Sen. Pinkney the bill is not meant to encourage unsafe practices.
"We are not trying to say that people have to live in loud, crime-filled communities," she noted. "We are trying to say that if we are going to have these kinds of ordinances on the books, they should be done in a way that is equitable, fair, and provides people with an opportunity to prove that they are not trying to be a nuisance to their communities."
Currently, the ordinances are in place in at least six municipalities across the state. Including communities in Dover and Harrington.
The bill has cleared the Housing & Land Use Committee and now awaits a full vote on the Senate floor.