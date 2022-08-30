DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness was denied a new trial Tuesday after being found guilty for several misdemeanor charges related to her work in office.
A Kent County Superior Court jury on July 1 found McGuiness, a Democrat elected in 2018, guilty of three misdemeanor counts of conflict of interest, official misconduct and structuring a contract with a consulting firm to avoid compliance with state procurement rules. McGuiness was acquitted of felony charges of theft and witness intimidation.
Despite calls to resign, McGuiness has said she will remain in office and is also seeking re-election.
On Tuesday Delaware Senate Leadership issued the following statement:
“As leaders of the Delaware Senate, we called on Auditor Kathy McGuiness to resign when she was first indicted on multiple criminal charges in late 2021. We again called on her to resign when she was found guilty of those crimes by a jury of her peers.
After she repeatedly refused to put the public’s interests ahead of her own, we held a special session where the Senate voted to call on Governor John Carney and our colleagues in the House to begin removal proceedings, a Constitutional power granted to the General Assembly that was dismissed as political theater.
Delawareans have had enough.
Now that she has been tried and convicted of multiple crimes and her request for a new trial has been denied, Kathy McGuiness owes it to the people of Delaware to do what is right and step down before she is forced out of the elected office that the Attorney General, a jury and a Superior Court judge all agree she used to violate the public’s trust.”
McGuiness has not yet commented on being denied a new trial. She faces challenger Lydia York in the democratic primary September 13.