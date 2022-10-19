DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness appeared in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday morning where she was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation on misdemeanor public corruption charges.
Judge William Carpenter Jr. also ordered McGuiness to perform 500 hours of community service and to pay a $10,000 fine.
McGuiness' sentencing came after she became the first statewide elected official in Delaware’s history to be found guilty of criminal charges while in office. A jury in July convicted McGuiness of misdemeanor counts of conflict of interest and official misconduct — charges that stemmed from the hiring of her daughter as a part-time employee in the auditor’s office.
McGuiness continues to deny any wrongdoing. After her indictment last October and also following her conviction, she rejected repeated calls from several elected Democrats and party officials to step aside. A state Senate resolution to have her ousted from office fizzled when House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, a longtime ally of McGuiness, refused to go along.
But during a hearing Tuesday, McGuiness said she would resign from office effective Nov. 4, more than two months before her term ends.
McGuiness would not have been in office much longer anyway as political newcomer Lydia York defeated her last month in Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor.
York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the campaign. York previously served as one of three of Delaware’s Democratic presidential electors in 2016. She will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer, in the November general election.