Harrington, De.- The Delaware State Fair is back July 20 with gates opening at noon. This year, marketing director Danny Aguilar says there is new food vendors, shows and even some new safety producures. At the entrance of the fair there will be metal detectors for everyone to walk through.
"We're witnessing a lot of things happening within the region and within the US we did a lot of off-season you know, meeting with other fairs, other large events and just looking at how they handle security protocol so we wanted to make sure that we were looking at all options," said Aguilar.
Some music guests required metal detectors at their venues within the fair, but this year the fair decided to move them up to the gates where everyone would walk through.
Also, the fair is bringing back the Delaware State Fair app. Aguilar says there are maps, schedules of shows, and a F&Q section.
"Because when they get here, typically you grab a brochure, and then you start look at the brochure and you have to read all the different sections. This way, if you plan ahead and you star a favorite attraction, you want to make sure you see the 5:30 circus, or you wanna make sure you're ready for the 8:00 ground entertainment or the 7 pm parade, you can kind of pre plan and we also have some of our food vendors listed in there as well. so a lot of great information," said Aguilar.
More information on the state fair can be found here.