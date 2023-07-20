Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point VA to Pooles Island MD and adjoining estuaries. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&