HOUSTON, De. - Delaware State Police have arrested Jeremy Bowen, 45, of Houston, Delaware, on charges related to home improvement fraud. Bowen, who is associated with Delmarva Landscaping Solutions, LLC and Shoreline Escapes, LLC, faces multiple felony charges following a series of investigations.
In July 2024, Troop 4 Financial Crimes Detectives launched an investigation into Bowen's business practices. According to the investigation, Bowen entered into several contracts for home improvement projects but failed to complete the work as agreed.
The investigation revealed Bowen signed a contract in March 2023 with a 65-year-old man from Georgetown to install an inground pool, receiving $27,500. He also entered into a contract in September 2023 with a woman from Ocean View for a similar project, for which she paid $18,000. Additionally, Bowen signed a contract in March 2024 with a Frankford man to install a fence, receiving $1,600. In all instances, the projects were not completed, and only one victim received partial reimbursement.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for Bowen’s arrest. He turned himself in at Troop 4 last week. Bowen was charged with two counts of home improvement fraud over $1,500, one count of home improvement fraud where the victim was over 62, and two counts of theft by false pretense over $1,500. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on an $8,000 secured bond and a $3,000 cash bond.