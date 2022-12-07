Delaware State Police is seeking the public's assistance with locating a man who is wanted on several felony charges after he allegedly used a stolen debit card.
Police say on November 18th, someone from Rehoboth Beach reported that an unknown person had been using his debit card numerous times to make unauthorized purchases. Detectives believe that Jorge Vasquez had been fraudulently using the victim’s stolen card repeatedly over the course of two months.
Police say they have not been able to locate Vasquez.
Vasquez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’06” tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Vasquez is homeless and believed to be frequenting the Rehoboth Beach and Georgetown areas.