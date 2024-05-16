DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police have announced the formation of a new Highway Safety Unit (HSU) aimed at promoting safety on Delaware roadways.
The Highway Safety Unit has been formed through the collaborative efforts of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Delaware State Police, and the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Police say HSU will be made up of an eleven-person unit focusing on traffic enforcement across Delaware with particular focus on high density roadways including:
-Interstate 95 (from the Maryland line to the Pennsylvania line)
-Interstate 495 (from the I-95 junction south of Wilmington northbound to the I-95 merge just south of the Pennsylvania line)
-Interstate 295 (from I-95 to the Delaware Memorial Bridge)
-State Route 1 (entirety)
-Other highways identified by the Superintendent of the Delaware State Police or their designee in coordination with DelDOT and the Office of Highway Safety based on factors such as speed, aggressive driving complaints, crash data, and DUI incidents.
“The HSU is a proactive initiative to combat traffic safety challenges in Delaware. We are committed to deploying our resources strategically to address areas of concern and promote safer driving behaviors,” said Colonel Melissa Zebley, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. The DSP is excited to collaborate with partnering agencies and the community to achieve the shared goal of making the roadways safer for everyone.”