GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown over the weekend, officials announced.
State police detectives and the Department of Correction are investigating the death of an inmate that occurred on Saturday, police said in a news release. On Monday, police identified the inmate as Terry Spence, 52, of Lewes.
Spence entered Sussex on June 22 on a breach of release charge and had a cash bail of $1,500, according to a spokesperson for the Delaware Department of Correction. No additional details were provided.
Spence's body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death, police said. The investigation remains active and ongoing and further details will be released as they become available, police said.