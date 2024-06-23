MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle accident that involved a biker on Saturday morning in Sussex County.
On Saturday, June 22nd, at approximately 11:15am, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to an alert for a vehicle accident at John J. Williams Highway and Plaza Drive in Millsboro, Delaware.
IRVFC say the alert was described as a "child on a bicycle struck by a white Jeep Wagoneer".
Additional alerts included "the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, the Sussex County Paramedics, and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit – Trooper 2".
Officials say that emergency response crews performed patient assessments and canceled additional EMS, aviation, and fire personnel.
There is no additional information at this time on the accident.
The Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.