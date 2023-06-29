DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at man at a Dover hotel Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say troopers were called to the Best Western on East Lebanon Rd. just before noon Tuesday for reports of a shooting.
Police say when troopers arrived they found a 23-year-old Dover man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Officials say he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to a preliminary investigation, the man got into the unknown suspect's car to buy marijuana and was shot during the exchange.
Police say the suspect fled the scene and is believed to be in a white Toyota Camry with damage to the passenger side, between the front and rear door. There is no additional information regarding the suspect, at this time.
Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is still investigating this shooting. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective S. Nash by calling 302-698-8442. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.