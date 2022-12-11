LEWES, De. - Delaware State Police say one person died following a car crash in Lewes on Saturday afternoon.
Troopers say around 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback driving eastbound on Minos Conaway Road failed to make a curve in the road, hitting a Lexus RX SUV that was going westbound. The cars collied in a near head-on crash, according to Police.
There were three people in the Subaru, including a 75-year-old male driver, a 104-year-old female front passenger and a 73-year-old female rear passenger, all of Lewes. All of them were wearing their seatbelts, according to State Police.
Troopers say all three were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The rear passenger died from her injuries at the hospital and her identity is being withheld until her family is notified, according to State Police.
The driver of the Lexus, a 69-year-old Lewes man and his passenger, a 68-year-old Lewes woman were also wearing their seatbelts, according to DSP. The pair were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to Delaware State Police.
The road was closed for around three and a half hours while that crash was investigated and cleared. Troopers continue to investigate this crash.