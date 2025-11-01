HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a car crash that killed one in Harrington on Oct. 31.
Police say around 9 p.m. last night, a Ford was traveling on South Dupont Highway and entered a center crossover to turn left onto Tower Hill Road. At the same time, an Infiniti was traveling the opposite way on South Dupont Highway, approaching Tower Hill Road. Police say for reasons unknown as of now, the Ford crossed in front of the Infiniti, causing the Infiniti to hit the right side of the Ford. The Ford then drove off the highway and hit a utility pole.
The driver of the Ford was a 64-year-old from Milford. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.
The driver of the Infiniti was a 19-year-old man from Milford. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
South Dupont Highway was closed for 4.5 hours while DSP investigated and cleared the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information to contact (302) 698-8518.