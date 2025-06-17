MAGNOLIA, DE - A 46-year-old Felton man was killed Monday night following a motorcycle crash in Magnolia.
According to Delaware State Police, a Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling north on Walnut Shade Road toward Douglas Fir Road on June 16 at about 8 p.m. Police say a Toyota Camry was at a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Fir Road when it began turning south on Walnut Shade Road. The motorcycle then struck the front of the Toyota, according to investigators.
Police say the Kawasaki’s rider, a 46-year-old man from Felton, was ejected and died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
Police ask anyone who witnessed this fatal crash to contact them at 302-698-8518.