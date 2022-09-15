MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro on Wednesday evening.
On September 14, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to the River Winds community in Oak Orchard regarding a shooting.
The investigation showed that two armed suspects had entered a home in the neighborhood and confronted several victims inside.
The suspects demanded money from the victims and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. While the two suspects were inside of the home, a concerned citizen approached the residence to check on whats going on inside the home. When the man confronted the two suspects, one of them shot several times towards him and his car. The victim was not struck by any projectiles, but he suffered minor injuries from shattered windshield glass.
The two suspects then left the area. It was later discovered that one of the rounds that had been fired had struck a nearby residence that was occupied by two adults and three children. No one in the home was injured.
Troopers and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit conducted an extensive investigation and one of the suspects was 25-year-old Marquise Bennett of Dover, Delaware. He was taken into custody without incident. A search of Bennett revealed that he was in possession of approximately 27.67 grams of marijuana. A computer inquiry of Bennett showed that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Bennett was transported to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Robbery First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Home Invasion Burglary First Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 3 counts
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 6 counts
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Terroristic Threatening – 2 counts
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Bennett was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $225,100 cash bond.
The second suspect remains unidentified at this time, and is only described as a black male. The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case.