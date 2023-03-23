Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.