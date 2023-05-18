DOVER, Del. - Delaware State University Officials have announced an increase in undergraduate tuition planned to begin this fall.
According to a statement by the University, the tuition will be raised $750 per semester. The University says it is the first increase since 2017.
Inspire Scholars or those on full scholarships will reportedly not be affected, and students whose families earn less than $30,000 will reportedly see a decrease in tuition of up to $1,000. In 2022, 67% of incoming Delaware freshmen were Inspire Scholars, the school said.
University President Tony Allen cited significant enrollment growth, the navigation of the Covid-18 pandemic, and the acquisition of Wesley College in a statement.
“After six years of constant growth, it is time to ensure the long-term financial sustainability necessary to continue to deliver on our promise of a high-quality, high-value college education,” Allen said.
“Delaware State University is the anchor HBCU in the state and among the best HBCUs in the nation. The most critical aspect of our mission is to extend opportunities to more students to prepare them for a faster, smaller, and more connected world. In the end, the students are at the center of everything we do,” Allen added.