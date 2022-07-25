MILLSBORO, Del.- A Delaware state trooper has been cleared in connection with a police-involved shooting that happened near Millsboro late last year.
The state attorney general's office said there will be no charges against the trooper after he shot a man who had fired an AR-15 rifle at troopers while barricaded in his home on the Pot-Nets - Creekside community.
Investigators said the incident happened Nov. 21, when Michael Bartie barricaded himself inside a home along with his 9-month-old son. Authorities said that at one point Bartie fired two two rounds at police outside. A state police trooper returned fire and shot Bartie four times. Bartie's infant son was not injured.
The attorney general's investigation into the police-involved shooting concluded that the trooper "reasonably believed that the use of deadly force upon Bartie was immediately necessary for the purpose of protecting himself and others. For these reasons, the Department of Justice concludes the use of deadly force in this case does not constitute a criminal offense under the laws of the State of Delaware."
Bartie has since recovered from his injuries and remains held in Sussex Correctional Institution while awaiting trial.
