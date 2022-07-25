Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall may reach one inch.