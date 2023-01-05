Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges.
Police say a substantial amount of time has passed since Brian Richardson received payments to install several inground pools. However, they say, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victim's phone calls. He operates under the name "Advanced Pool Systems".
Police say Richardson is know to frequent the Bridgeville and Federalsburg, Maryland areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police.