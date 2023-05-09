DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will be launching the pilot surf fishing program reservation system on May 16.
The reservation system will be for State Parks drive-on along with multi-use beaches. Reservations are required during peak times in the summer season.
Last year, DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation worked with stakeholders and got public input to develop the program.
For annual and two-year surf fishing permits, reservations will be required on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting May 20, through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Reservations are not required Monday through Friday, except for holidays. Reservations for holidays will become available the Thursday prior. Off-peak surf fishing permits do not qualify for reservations because they are for use during only non-peak times.
The system will open for reservations beginning on May 16 for reservations on Saturday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 17 for reservations on Sunday, May 21. Reservations for each weekend will open weekly beginning Tuesdays for the upcoming Saturday and Wednesdays for the upcoming Sunday and will be available until sold out for that weekend.
Reservations may be made here, and will be first come, first served. Annual and two-year surf fishing permit holders may access the beach without a reservation on peak weekends and holidays after 4 p.m. but must be off the beach by 8 a.m. the next morning.
Reservation confirmations must be printed and displayed in the registered vehicle for enforcement verification. Annual and two-year surf fishing permit holders with reservations will be allowed into the park for surf fishing, even if a park gate is closed when parking capacity has been reached.
Other details:
- A fee of $4 per reservation will be charged to reserve drive-on access. This fee is non-refundable.
- One reservation will be allowed per annual and two-year surf permit holder per day. Reservations are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Those with more than one Surf Fishing Permit who would like to use multiple vehicles on the same day will require the driver of the vehicles to make a reservation under their customer account.
- Reservations may be made for any of the drive-on multi-use beaches in Delaware State Parks.
- Once a reservation is made, it cannot be changed. If the person who made the reservation wishes to drive onto the beach at a different location from where they reserved, they must cancel and make another reservation for the correct beach based upon availability.
