DELAWARE - Winter Weather Awareness Week kicks off in Delaware on Monday. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency, Delaware Department of Transportation, National Weather Service, and county emergency agencies are teaming up to share important information to help residents and visitors stay safe this season.
From December 2nd - 6th, DEMA, DelDOT, the National Weather Service, and county emergency agencies will be sharing information on how to stay safe this winter. Winter can bring extremely cold temperatures, ice, snow, and high winds, "causing utility outages along with dangerous and deadly travel conditions."
Each day of 2024's Winter Weather Awareness Week, the participating agencies will post on social media focusing on the specific topic for the day.
December 2nd - Winter Preparedness
December 3rd - Heavy Snow
December 4th - Ice
December 5th - Extreme Cold
December 6th - Nor’easters/Coastal Storms
State officials also shared important key messages to remember for the winter weather season. These include staying informed on weather updates, road and travel safety, and more. For links to the participating agencies involved in this year's Winter Weather Awareness Week, you can find them here.