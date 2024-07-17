KENT COUNTY, DE - Delaware Department of Transportation announces nighttime lane closures on SR 1 in Kent County starting on Monday, July 29th through Labor Day.
SR 1 just south of Frederica Road and ending at the South Frederica Interchange as well as SR 1 between Old Cemetery Road and Cicada Lane/Spring Hill Drive will start nighttime closures on Monday, July 29th through Labor day, Monday September 2nd.
DelDOT has provided the following information:
Northbound SR 1
Sunday: 10pm - 7am (Monday)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 8pm - 7am
There are no lane closures on Friday and Saturday nights.
Southbound SR 1
Sunday: 7pm - 7am (Monday)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 8pm - 7am
Thursday: 8pm - 6am (Friday)
There are no lane closures on Friday and Saturday nights.
DelDOT says new lane closures and updated traffic patterns will be announced after Labor Day (September 2nd). The project is expected to be completed in May of 2025.