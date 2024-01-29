The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the winners of this year's Name That Plow contest!
Here are the winners by county:
SUSSEX COUNTY – “Ice Ice Bladey” Sophia R. – Rehoboth Elementary School in Seaford (4th grade)
KENT COUNTY – “Melton John” Parker H. – Homeschool (Kindergarten)
NEW CASTLE COUNTY – “Blades of Flurries” Logan S. - St. Anthony of Padua Grade School (3rd grade)
This was the third year of the department’s Name That Plow contest that encouraged elementary school students (K-5) to submit entries in honor of the Department’s snowplow operators and technicians who work hard to keep our roads safe throughout the winter season.
“We received more than 200 entries this year from schools across the state, and we appreciate everyone who participated,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Our snowplows and employees have had a busy January with the two recent storms and we are grateful for all their efforts to clear our roads.”