SEAFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a capital project to replace the Woodland Ferry Captain House in 2023 with an improved modern facility to support ferry operations.
The last significant renovation to the existing building, formerly a home, occurred in 1993, to extend the life of the structure, and after 30 years, the department is moving forward with a project that will provide a new building for current and future staff.
“With the support of our area legislators, DelDOT is committed to maintaining ferry operations across the Nanticoke River, and this new building will ensure our deckhands have a facility that fully accommodates their needs,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.
Design for the new building has been completed and it will fit the local aesthetics of the surrounding area, DelDOT said. A final cost estimate has not yet been determined.
The Woodland Ferry crossing is one of the oldest ferry crossings in continuous operation in the U.S. and carries about 200 vehicles per day on average.