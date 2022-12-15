SALISBURY, Md. - The wet and dreary weather could not put a damper on Santa's helpers.
Delivery drivers are in the final stretch before Christmas.
USPS driver Sam Whittington says he's trying to keep all of the "presents" in his "sleigh" dry on this rainy day.
"No one likes going out and getting wet all day," he said.
"We have our good days and our bad days so thank God it's not like this every day. We just get through it the best we can," Whittington continued.
Jose Santiago also has a truck full of packages to deliver. The USPS driver says he takes it a little slower on a wet day.
"Safety is a big issue. You've got kids running around across the street because they don't want to get wet," he said.
Whitington says the work day this time of year can last more than 12 hours.
"Early mornings, late nights especially around this time of year. This is our peak season, you know as expected we get a lot more volume, a lot more packages," he said.
Santiago says even in the rain, he'll put his delivery skills up against the "Jolly Old Elf" any day!
"We deliver more than Santa delivers," he joked.
This dreary day for deliveries comes just 10 days before Christmas.