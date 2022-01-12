DELMAR, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire that occurred Wednesday morning east of Delmar.
The Delmar Fire Department arrived on the scene at around 8 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the one-story home.
Investigators said the home was occupied at the time of the fire, but the person inside was able to escape without any injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals were called to the scene and determined that the fire originated in the garage, but its cause is still unknown.
The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.