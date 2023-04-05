DELMAR, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested Roger Little, 64, of Delmar, for reckless endangering and other charges.
Last night just after 8 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting at a residence of Blue Bird Lane. The caller, identified as Little, told police he had shot a man who had broken into his home armed with a knife. Little reportedly said there were other people in his home as well, but did not answer follow-up questions.
A police officer arrived at the residence and Little allegedly then fired rounds in the officer’s direction. The trooper returned fire while other responding officers established a perimeter. Additional gunshots were heard by police while Little was in the residence.
State Police Conflict Management Team contacted Little over the phone and reportedly convinced him to exit the house. Little walked outside and entered an unoccupied State Police cruiser. He was then taken into custody without further incident.
A search of the home allegedly revealed a shotgun and several spent rounds
No one was struck by gunfire or injured, according to the police. Little’s claim that there had been an armed intruder was not substantiated.
Little was admitted to a nearby hospital for preexisting medical conditions. He will be charged with the following upon release from the hospital:
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
Criminal Trespass Third Degree