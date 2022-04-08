SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County Circuit Court jury has convicted a Delmar, Md., man of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree attempted murder in connection with a 2020 shooting Salisbury that left one person dead and another injured.
After a four-day trial that ended on Thursday, 21-year-old Jaron Purnell was also convicted of use of a firearm in a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm, and related charges. Sentencing was postponed to allow for a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed.
Prosecutors said that on the evening of April 17, 2020, Purnell and others ambushed the victims as they sat in their vehicle at the Merrifield Apartments complex in Salisbury, firing at least 16 rounds into the victims’ car. The hail of bullets killed the driver of the vehicle and injured a second occupant. At the time of the offense, Purnell was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior firearms conviction.
The Maryland Judiciary Case Search show Purnell has a court history dating back to at least 2013, when he was 12-years-old.