DELMAR, Md.- Delmar is planning a memorial to honor fallen officers. Commissioner Cory Shaffer says the memorial is also for the community and law enforcement.
"We were trying to help out the police department and also help other officers know that you know there is plenty of community support. The environment for these guys is not really great across the county but we wanted to let these officers know Delmarva to know how we felt," said Shaffer.
Artist Nick Christinsen says he is honored to create the sculpture.
"We want people to see it and reflect that's it's not just a sculpture it's more than that. Especially to those who work at the department. So it is a sculpture but it has a lot of meaning to it," said Christinsen. "It is a sculpture but it also has a lot of meaning to it. So the more we can put into a sculpture the better it will look."
But the memorial will take a bit longer than planned. The FBI placed a large order with Christinsen.
"The FBI is our biggest customer they've always been a big customer of ours and it seems to grow every year," said Christinsen. "You know in one aspect, it's sad. It you know, it's the reality that we live in."
Doug Marshall helped raise money for the sculpture.
"What should raise everybody's eyes is the fact we had this thing ordered and paid for quiet some time ago and the FBI of all people came in and ordered a lot of them it is just what our country is dealing with right now," said Marshall.
While not all of the orders are for fallen officers, many of them are. Shaffer says he hopes the memorial is complete by the first of next year.