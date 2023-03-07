DELMAR, De. -- Neighbors on East Elizabeth Street tell us a normally quiet and peaceful road turned chaotic late on Monday night. A little after 10:00pm, neighbors said a silver Prius came careening down the road until it hit a dead end.
At that point, according to Maryland State Police, the suspect, Keiford Copper III of Trappe, Maryland, tried to turn around. He then went up onto a curb, into a front yard and hit two cars before crashing into a tree.
According to MSP, when police surrounded the vehicle, they saw Copper alone in the car, slumped over the steering wheel with an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound.
Copper was confirmed dead at the scene by emergency medical service personnel from Hebron.
For people on East Elizabeth Street, it was a night full of fear and a lot of unknown. Just as many people's heads hit their pillows, a sea of red and blue flashing lights and a loud bang jolted them awake.
"At first I didn't know it was a gun shot and he was deceased, so we thought it was thunder," said DJ McGriff. "So we look out our window and there's cops from that dead end sign all the way down to that stop sign, and yeah it was just very chaotic."
McGriff, who lives about 30 feet from the crash site, said when it was all said and done, his biggest question was 'why, just why'?
According to MSP, officers first spotted Copper and his silver Prius in the area near Providence Church Road in Delmar. After, police said he fled to East Elizabeth Street, where neighbors said the entire road was swarming with police officers.
For Barbara Lafferty, it was a site unlike any she had seen before.
"We didn't know what on Earth was going on, but I've never seen so many police in all my life," said Lafferty.
Lafferty recounted being in bed when the craziness broke out.
"I was in bed with the dog and my husband was sound asleep, my daughter was still at work," said Lafferty. "I can see through the window all these blue and red flashing lights."
After finding out why there was such a heavy police presence, and that two people had not been arrested yet, fear began to settle in.
"They were still looking for two other suspects and that was really, really scary," said Lafferty.
"Very worried, because we have kids here," said McGriff.
When the dust settled, deep tire tracks, two busted up cars, broken glass and forensic gloves are what remained. It drew a few curious onlookers, like Claude Hoyle.
"Came down here this morning to figure out exactly what had happened, this guy over here, he had his cars crashed into, trees are messed up, yards are messed up," said Hoyle.
With time to collect their thoughts and process the craziness, neighbors we spoke with are now just grateful the two other suspects have been caught and that the Maryland State Trooper is okay.