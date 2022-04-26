DELMAR, Md./De. -- Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley says his department is in a much better place than it was one year ago.
"The morale has increased as we continue to work on pay and benefits and stuff like that - we have been successful definitely with recruitment and retention at this point," Chief Barkley said.
Chief Barkley says the department has five openings, three of which will soon be filled as recruits graduate from the Police Academy.
"We may be where we need to be but it is still a hard road, it's difficult," he said.
"We had 18 total applicants, out of that 18, 10 showed," The Chief continued.
Paul Thornburg works with Teamsters Local 326, the union representing the Delmar Police Department in Delaware.
Thornburg says efforts to unionize have been underway since the early 2000's, but that Corporal Keith Heacook's death, responding to a call with no backup pushed the movement forward.
"When Corporal Heacook passed away it just highlighted everything really quickly. It made it so that the general public understand what happened and why officers were asking for what they were asking for," Thornburg said.
Delmar, Maryland Mayor Ben Jorden says the town is finding ways to give added support to the department.
"The Police Department is in a good place, they're at the best place I think they've been in the last 20, 30 years but with that there's always chances to be better and do better," Mayor Jorden said.
A police department moving toward progress, one year after a tragic loss of one it's own.