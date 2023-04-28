Delmar Police Department

 Rachel Pierce

DELMAR, Md. Two years ago, Corporal Keith Heacook died from his injuries on April 28 2021. 

Corporal Heacook was beaten while responding to a call in the Yorkshire Estates community in Delmar early on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

 Police say the suspect knocked the Corporal unconscious. A woman in the home says she  saw the suspect standing over Corporal  Heacook and repeatedly stomping on his head.

When backup officers arrived, Heacook was unresponsive with serious head injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was taken off of life support three days later.

Heacook was a 22 year veteran of the Delmar Police Department. Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley says Corporal Heacook will always be remembered. 

"He should be remembered as a man of the community as a good officer, a good father and a great friend.  It is very important for us to not let his name fade, but to keep him in our memory. As a department, as a community we should continue to honor his legacy, and he deserves to be honored. He truly does," said Barkley. 

Steven Franklin was attacked by Heacook's suspected attacker, just across the street that same morning. 

"Well, I think about it a lot," said Franklin.  "It’s on my mind. Just like it happened last week."
 
The man accused of beating Corporal Heacook is still behind bars awaiting his trial. Randon Wilkerson is charged with first degree murder -- among various others offenses. Wilkerson's trial is now set for Sussex County Superior Court in Georgetown on October 16.
 

