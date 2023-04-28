DELMAR, Md. Two years ago, Corporal Keith Heacook died from his injuries on April 28 2021.
Corporal Heacook was beaten while responding to a call in the Yorkshire Estates community in Delmar early on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
When backup officers arrived, Heacook was unresponsive with serious head injuries.
He was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was taken off of life support three days later.
Heacook was a 22 year veteran of the Delmar Police Department. Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley says Corporal Heacook will always be remembered.
"He should be remembered as a man of the community as a good officer, a good father and a great friend. It is very important for us to not let his name fade, but to keep him in our memory. As a department, as a community we should continue to honor his legacy, and he deserves to be honored. He truly does," said Barkley.
Steven Franklin was attacked by Heacook's suspected attacker, just across the street that same morning.