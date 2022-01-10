DELMAR, Del.- Some Delmar students enjoyed a half day of school today because there was not enough staff for a full day of school. Students like Na'Kayla Armistead welcomed the extra hours at home.
"It's nice though I get a break from school and I think everyone else is enjoying it," said Armistead. Others, like student Quinn Hopkins were less enthused.
"It wasn't really productive, because the teachers, we had already missed enough from the snow and they had to cram everything in, which didn't make for a good class," said Hopkins.
Grandparent Regina Melvin says right now more than ever, students should be in school.
"I believe it is over exaggerated, I believe that our children are healthier than they you know get credit for," said Melvin.
Parent Nicole Scharf says regardless of where you stand, it's confusing for parents to stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 protocols.
"Oh it's completely confusing I think the administration and the teachers and the staff are trying to figure out day to day what the new rules are, its overwhelming for parents to figure out what the best thing to do is," said Scharf.
Some students voiced concern over what this half day means for the coming weeks, and their fear of returning to remote learning.