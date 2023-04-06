DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar is replacing it's sewer system and then fixing it's roads. Town Commissioner Cory Shaffer says the project is overdue.
"We got a big sewer project going on in Delmar. It is a $2.8 million project to replace our old infrastructure tear out old pipes. It’s all gravity sewer, and the hope with all of this is that we are going to lower our infiltration numbers and make everything lol a little bit easier. We got 150 year old infrastructure in Delmar. We are overdue for some new sewer pipes," said Shaffer. "You don’t think about your sewer pipes but they’re old and it’s time for them to go so that’s what this is all about."
The project is welcomed by neighbor Charles Sanner.
"I love the idea. I’m not looking forward to all the stuff that we will have to go through over the next few months but in the long run it’s gonna be worth it," said Sanner.
The project is expected to be completed in 6 months.