DELMAR, Md., De. - The Town of Delmar has announced routine tree pruning is planned for the area beginning next week.
The town says the pruning will be conducted by Delmarva Power and begin June 1 as part of their utility tree maintenance work. Trees in need of trimming to clear power lines have been notated by an arborist, according to the town.
Damaged and failing trees and tree branches are reportedly the leading cause of unscheduled outages. Through the maintenance program, safe clearance between branches and powerlines are maintained by arborists and pruning experts.