DELMARVA - Sweltering heat has returned to Delmarva and some county governments have begun reopening cooling centers to give neighbors some relief. WBOC will continue to monitor for more cooling center openings and add them to this article.

MARYLAND

SOMERSET COUNTY

-Crisfield Library (1000 Collins St., Crisfield)

10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

-Princess Anne Library (11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne)

10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

 

WORCESTER COUNTY

Worcester County residents can contact the following locations for hours of operation.

-Local 50 Plus Centers:

Pocomoke: 410-957-0391

Snow Hill: 410-632-3583

Berlin: 410-641-0515

Ocean City: 410-289-0824

-Recreation Centers:

Snow Hill: 410-632-2144

Ocean City (North Side Park): 410-250-0125

-Libraries:

-Pocomoke: 410-957-0878

-Snow Hill: 410-632-3495

-Ocean Pines: 410-208-4014

-Ocean City: 410-524-1818

