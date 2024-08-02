DELMARVA - Sweltering heat has returned to Delmarva and some county governments have begun reopening cooling centers to give neighbors some relief. WBOC will continue to monitor for more cooling center openings and add them to this article.
MARYLAND
SOMERSET COUNTY
-Crisfield Library (1000 Collins St., Crisfield)
10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday
-Princess Anne Library (11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne)
10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WORCESTER COUNTY
Worcester County residents can contact the following locations for hours of operation.
-Local 50 Plus Centers:
Pocomoke: 410-957-0391
Snow Hill: 410-632-3583
Berlin: 410-641-0515
Ocean City: 410-289-0824
-Recreation Centers:
Snow Hill: 410-632-2144
Ocean City (North Side Park): 410-250-0125
-Libraries:
-Pocomoke: 410-957-0878
-Snow Hill: 410-632-3495
-Ocean Pines: 410-208-4014
-Ocean City: 410-524-1818