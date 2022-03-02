SELBYVILLE, Del.- Cecilee Goldberg was so moved by a story WBOC aired Tuesday night, a story about Kateryna Mattingly, who lives in Ocean City but is trying to get her family in Ukraine to safety. So moved, that she has donated two plane vouchers to Kateryna's family to use to help escape danger.
“We were just so moved by your tears. And you know, we felt sort of powerless, what can we do to help and we have these airline credits and I thought, maybe this will help,” said Goldberg.
Katyerna says her parents are stuck where they are right now, but her cousin Tamilla can use one of the tickets. Tamilla escaped Kiev and is now in Poland. Tamilla will use the ticket to fly to Canada to reunite with her fiancé and marry as soon as possible. Kateryna was moved with emotion.
“We are so appreciative for the tickets… one person is…,” said Kateryna.
“It’s in these times that we hope that the people come together. We see your tears and we saw your desperation,” said Cecilee's husband Rick Goldberg.
Kateryna was able to get Tamilla on the phone to personally thank the Goldbergs.
"I’m from Ukraine and several days ago I escaped from Kiev. I am so thankful and appreciate your tickets and I, I definitely use them. Thank you,” said Tamilla.
“It’s our pleasure to do what we can. We’ll work with you and get as many people as we can to safety," said Rick.
The Goldbergs and Katyerna will coordinate to find who the second ticket can go to and help reach safety. The Mattingly's have also set up a fund to collect money to send to Ukrainians for essentials like food and baby formula for those in need. If you were interested in donating to their fund, checks can be made out to Kateryna Mattingly and sent to P.O. Box 3013, Ocean City, MD 21843.