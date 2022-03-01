OCEAN CITY, Md- Kateryna Mattingly's parents, cousins and aunts are in Ukraine as of Tuesday evening. Kateryna says communication with her family is spotty, and worries when she doesn't hear from family.
“Since last Thursday we have been living in a horrible, scary dream… That Ukraine’s been taken by Russia,” said Kateryna.
Kateryna did not want to disclose where her family is living in Ukraine for their own safety, but did say that her family is living next to a village that had just been overtaken.
“My parents and a lot of people are sitting in bunkers with minimal food and drinking water. Some people sit with no food or water,” said Kateryna. “I’m praying that I can just hold them, just give them a hug alive and they can meet their grandchild, their only grandchild because I am an only child, that they can meet him for the first time, on any soil just alive”.
Kateryna says she talks with her parents every two hours. They were able to enjoy video chat but now connection will only allow phone calls.
“If I have a chance to talk, to hear their voices, I’m crying quietly, but my mom still knows that I’m doing that,” said Kateryna. “I’m getting messaging every two hours. And before when time was going fast for me, I felt like my son was growing so fast although he’s only five months old, right now after two hours and two second, it feels like I’m losing it I can't take it I start crying I just wanna hit my head on the wall that is my real true feelings ”
Kateryna says she feels powerless and unable to help her family. Kateryna and her husband Jay are trying to get their family to the U.S. but right now, they say it's been impossible to make any headway. They hope the U.S. will make it easier for families to bring over relatives from Ukraine.