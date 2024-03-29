DELMARVA. -- A lot of people will be hitting the road this weekend, and the route to Easter destinations may take folks across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. For people headed that way, the potential congestion from the Baltimore bridge collapse is on their minds.
Drivers we spoke with in Easton are cognizant of what happened in Baltimore earlier this week. It's why many of them plan on heading out a little bit earlier or are expecting delays as they make their way back towards Baltimore.
Jake Hershey is heading to the Inner Harbor on Friday. He's expecting traffic so will be giving himself some leeway.
"I'm going to give myself probably another 30 minutes just because you know, Easter weekend, more travel and also with the bridge it's harder to get into Baltimore now," said Hershey.
Others, like Irene Laird, plan on spending more time sitting at home with family than sitting in traffic.
"Just going to relax and enjoy the kids," said Laird.
Joe Vinson arrived to the Eastern Shore on Thursday night, but he will be heading back to Virginia on Sunday. In the past, Vinson said he would've taken the Francis Scott Key Bridge, but now he will look for other options.
"Just a little bit of maneuvering but nothing major," said Vinson.
Vinson's hope is any detour doesn't add any more than an hour to his trip home.
If you are in the same camp as Vinson, we have included a map with this article of alternative routes.