PHILADELPHIA- Officials announced Thursday that $85.6 million in federal funding has been made available to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency for emergency protective measure costs related to the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response under the federal disaster declaration of April 5, 2020.
This funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will reimburse DEMA for eligible reimbursable costs related to providing COVID-19 testing and reporting statewide from Oct. 12, 2020, to Sept. 12, 2021. Approximately $3.08 million of the grant covered COVID-19 materials for emergency protective measures and $82.56 million for contract costs that were directly related to and used for COVID-19 patients.
“This grant funding supports Delaware’s response as it rapidly enhanced capabilities to ensure equitable expansion of COVID testing among some the most vulnerable populations,” said FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney. “FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an important resource for state and local governments, as well as eligible private non-profits to cover certain COVID-19 expenses. FEMA continues to assist state, local, tribal and territorial governments in the pandemic fight.”
This funding reimburses expenses for Delaware’s comprehensive, state-wide COVID-19 testing plan and the establishment of its Urgent Response Testing program. The Urgent Response Testing program is a joint effort between the Delaware Department of Health and DEMA in coordination with county and community partners, to quickly mobilize testing resources in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Delaware’s communities.
“From May of 2020, Delaware has worked to have a layered testing approach to keep people safe,” said DEMA Director AJ Schall. “Through the FEMA Public Assistance program, we have been able to address testing demand and have regularly exceeded the testing goal set by the CDC.”
The plan included key considerations such as access, equity, and cost, and is structured to define specific strategies for key populations, including long-term care residents and staff and other congregate settings, vulnerable populations, such as elderly Delawareans and members of low-income and minority communities, and certain front-line essential workers.
In November 2021, President Joe Biden announced that funding to support all eligible COVID-19 work will continue at a 100% federal cost share through April 1, 2022.
This funding is authorized under the January 21, 2021, Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense & the Secretary of Homeland Security and Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.
For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the public assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.
Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit.