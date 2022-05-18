SALISBURY, Md.- Parents across Delmarva are suffering from the nation-wide baby formula shortage. Mother Amy Webb says she is losing sleep over trying to find food for her four month old daughter Sally.
"You're sitting there one moment and you're fine... and then you realize, 'I might not be able to feed my kid tomorrow'... and that is really scary," said Webb.
Sally suffered from many health problems in the very beginning of her life. Webb says with the threat of switching formulas potentially on the horizon, she’s worried Sally’s health will deteriorate again.
"I don't want to watch her suffer again. Like I'm really, really scared of her suffering again. Watching, I don't want her to lose weight, I don't want her projectile vomiting. I don't want the blood back in her stool. I don't want her crying in the middle of the night because the food doesn't want to eat the food she's on because it puts her in pain,” said Webb.
In Dover mother Melissa Brewer says she is also worried about switching formula for her eight month old daughter.
"It was within two weeks I think we went through four different types of formula and her stomach was so jacked up at this point she didn't want to drink anything she refused all milk and I brought her to the ER because I was worried she was dehydrated"
WBOC spoke with Dr. Erin Fletcher, the Chair of Pediatrics at Beebe Healthcare. Fletcher says even if your formula is not out of stock, you should be prepared.
"So what I would recommend If you're getting low on your particular formula, try a bottle of an alternative a similar alternative that you found, if your baby does okay with that formula, I would just continue with the formula your child is used to and then in the case that you do run out, use that alternative when you need to,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher also warned against diluting formulas.
"Please do not make your own formula at home, that can be dangerous to the infant please do not sub with other animal milks like goat or cow or other plant based milks such as almond or soy milk. The nutrients of electrolytes in these milks is very different from that of infant formula and can cause serious medical problems for the infant," said Fletcher.