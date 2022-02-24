WASHINGTON– Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has prompted Delmarva's congressional representatives to call for the U.S. and its allies to punish Russia.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) said in a statement:
“My prayers are with the people of Ukraine today, as they suffer from Vladimir Putin’s heinous, unforgivable assault on their lives that threatens freedom, peace, and security for the world.
“After weeks of mounting aggression, Russia chose to launch an unprovoked, unwarranted war that will be deadly and destructive. This choice will be met with strong, swift action from the United States and our NATO Allies, as we stand together in one unified voice to support the people of Ukraine and hold Putin accountable for this unjustified attack.”
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a lengthy statement Wednesday night in which he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "launched an unprovoked, all-out war against and independent, democratic country that poses no threat to Russia. Putin's coldly premeditated war will tragically kill thousands of innocent civilians and brave Ukrainian defenders in an attempt to restore a sphere of influence similar to the days of the Soviet Union. My prayers are with the people of Ukraine tonight."
"As President Biden said tonight, the world must and will hold Russia accountable," Coons went on to say.
U.S. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said in a tweet: "One person alone, Vladimir Putin, is responsible for the destruction and likely deaths that will occur from this unprovoked military incursion. He will be held accountable for these actions."
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) issued the following statement:
“Vladimir Putin’s decision to expand Russia’s attack on the people and territory of Ukraine will cause massive human suffering. He will have blood on his hands.
“As President Biden has made clear: we must answer this attack immediately with comprehensive and punishing economic sanctions imposed by every member of NATO, our other European partners, and freedom-supporting nations around the world. I wholeheartedly support the Administration’s actions so far – and now is a time to go further and deploy our toughest economic sanctions. The United States and our allies must also provide the Ukrainian resistance with the weapons they need to fight Russian occupation. And we should continue taking action to reinforce NATO troops in the frontline states. I am thankful for the American and allied service members who are already providing vital support.
“We stand with the people of Ukraine against this cold-blooded and unprovoked aggression. Putin must be made to rue the day he unleashed this unprovoked violence in the heart of Europe. We must ensure that his action is remembered as an epic miscalculation.”
The co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus, which includes Rep. Andy Harris (R. Md.), issued the following statement:
“Without provocation – and in a reprehensible violation of international law – Vladimir Putin has rejected diplomacy and chosen the path of brutal and senseless war with Ukraine. By invading Ukraine, Putin has affirmed Russia’s status as a criminally rogue state, and launched an offensive against the entire world.
"Putin has repeatedly justified his aggression with lies, but the world must understand that he spills innocent blood because freedom and democracy are his true enemies. This invasion will inflict unimaginable suffering the likes of which we have not seen in recent memory.
"The great conflicts of the past have taught us that Putin’s aggression cannot be tolerated. As missiles tear through Ukraine’s skies, and tanks begin to roll through its streets – the Free World must rise up in its defense.
"Together, the United States and our allies must unleash crippling sanctions against Russia, and swiftly bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities. The security and stability of Europe – and the preservation of global liberty – are all on the line.”
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), who is also chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement:
“For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin’s efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people.
“President Biden has already imposed an initial tranche of sanctions, and it is now time for us to up the pain level for the Russian government. We should also continue to bolster the defenses of our NATO allies while exploring how we can further help the Ukrainian people in their time of need.
“While there is still an opportunity for Russia to reverse course, we can no longer hold out hope that this standoff will be resolved peacefully. Therefore, we must all, on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Atlantic, work together to demonstrate to Putin that this aggression will not be allowed to go unpunished.
“What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement:
“Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is an unacceptable affront to Ukraine’s sovereignty and to democracies everywhere. This is a crisis of Putin’s own making. The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically. Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia.
“America’s commitment to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions.”
In January, Senator Kaine helped introduce the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022, critical legislation to impose crippling sanctions on the Russian banking sector and senior military and government officials if President Putin escalates hostile action in or against Ukraine."
U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) issued the following statement:
“My heart breaks for the people of Ukraine, today. In a brazen violation of international law, President Putin has launched an unprecedented full-scale invasion of a sovereign democratic country.
"I cannot stress strongly enough the danger this invasion poses both to the Ukrainian people and to our international order and I support the actions of the Biden Administration to hold President Putin and Russia accountable. Through both the tools we have at our disposal as the United States government, and with our NATO allies, we must send a clear signal to Putin that these flagrant acts of war will not be tolerated. Congress must now work to swiftly pass a broad and comprehensive set of sanctions against Russia to deter further Russian aggression. I pray for the people of Ukraine and stand firmly with them.”