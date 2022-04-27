DOVER, Del.— The Delaware Public Service Commission is inviting public comment on a request by Delmarva Power to increase its natural gas distribution rates in Delaware by nearly $19.5 million, which is an overall increase of more than 20 percent.
On Jan. 14, 2022, Delmarva Power filed the application to increase its natural gas distribution rates. Under state law, on Aug. 14, 2022, this increase will become effective on a temporary basis, subject to refund, pending a final decision by the Public Service Commission.
Delmarva Power’s request for an increase in natural gas distribution rates comes on the heels of a $6.7 million increase approved by the Public Service Commission on Jan. 6, 2021.
If approved as requested, Delmarva Power residential and residential space heating customers will add another 18.72 percent and 16.65 percent, respectively, to their natural gas distribution charges. For a typical residential customer, Delmarva’s request would add more than $7 per month to their total bill and a residential space heating customer would see more than an $11 per month increase to their total bill.
This requested distribution rate increase follows a 21 percent increase in natural gas supply rates effective April 1, 2022, which equates to another $3.05 per month increase in customers’ bills. Delmarva will be filing its annual change to its gas cost supply rates at the end of August and may include another increase that will become effective on Nov. 1.
“These requests are significant and the impact on residential customers is substantial. It’s important for customers to be aware of utility rate increase requests and to utilize the public comment sessions to voice their opinions on the proposed rate increases,” said Delaware Public Advocate Andrew Slater.
The Public Service Commission will hold a public comment session on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the 3rd floor conference room of the Carvel State Office Building. For those unable to attend, a teleconference line is available at 1-866-299-7945 with an access code of #5979551#. Further, written comments are accepted through May 11, 2022, and may be sent by mail to Delaware Public Service Commission, Docket No. 22-0002, 861 Silver Lake Boulevard, Suite 100, Dover, DE 19904, or by e-mail to psc@delaware.gov, Attn: Docket No. 22-0002.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating accounts for the biggest portion of consumers’ utility bills. Savings tips include turning your thermostat down a few degrees, replacing dirty furnace filters, weather-stripping doors and windows, opening shades on sunny days, and closing vents and doors of unoccupied areas.
Delawareans can contact Energize Delaware about its Home Performance with Energy Star, Home Energy Counseling, and Check-Up programs. These programs are designed to find areas that may need weatherization and could potentially produce utility savings.
For additional tips on lowering your gas bill, contact your local utility or visit its website. Delmarva Power provides such tips here.