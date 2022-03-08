SALISBURY, Md. - Gas prices reached record highs Tuesday as the price of crude oil continues to increase. AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded was over $4 in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Pete Kaminski came to the Eastern Shore Friday and says the price of gas has gone up since then.
“When we got to the Eastern shore, it was $3.99 and I said well I am glad we filled up at home, then I said I guess we better fill up to get home and it was $4.19 and that's in three days,” Kaminski said.
Drivers say the rate at which gas prices are increasing is surprising. In the Salisbury area, the average price per gallon was $3.60 just a week ago. On Tuesday, the average price is $4.19. In Delaware, there is a similar trend. One week ago the Average was $3.61, currently the average is $4.22. The high prices are causing some drivers like Ronald Ragin to stay off the roads.
“Well I am driving much less, but I am also retired, so I am just filling up and going out only when necessary,” Ragin said.
Gas prices in Virginia are below the national average of $4.17. But drivers like Perry Howard are not used to paying nearly $40 to fill their tank.
“These are the highest prices I have ever seen anywhere ever. I mean I lived in Vegas in the 90s but this is the highest I have ever paid per gallon,” Howard said.
Virginia set a record high for the average price for a gallon of diesel at $4.80. Maryland and Delaware are just below their record set in 2008. The price for a gallon of diesel in those states is almost $5.