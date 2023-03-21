SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds have announced an Open House event at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium to kickstart the 2023 Season. The event is planned for April 4th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m. The Open House will give fans the opportunity to watch the team’s first practice of the season, take stadium tours, receive autographs, and have access to the Shorebirds Kids Zone, among other activities.
Admission to the Open House is free and no registration is required. Additionally, fans who bring four canned food items for donation to the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Campaign will also receive a free hot dog and Pepsi.l New Shorebirds merchandise will be available for purchase at the Flock Shop with a 10% discount during the event.
“We are very excited to welcome our fans out to Perdue Stadium for the first time this season to get their first-look at the Shorebirds for 2023,” explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. “From the first practice, to inflatables, to food, there is fun for everyone and we would like to invite you to join us in welcoming the newest Shorebirds players and coaches to Delmarva.”
Further information about the event can be acquired by contacting the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email info@theshorebirds.com.