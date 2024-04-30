DENTON, MD - Town leaders in Denton have initiated a project aimed at assisting homeless individuals in their community to secure and maintain jobs. The Denton Police Department, in collaboration with a local homeless shelter, recently announced the successful fundraising of over $5,000 for their innovative project.
His Hope Ministries, a homeless shelter in Denton, will soon house a shed filled with e-bikes, thanks to the initiative. The executive director of the shelter, Stefanie Johnson, explained that this initiative is a part of their broader goal to support individuals in getting back on their feet.
"Obviously homelessness is an issue. It's across our state, it's across our country, and it's certainly here in town," said Denton Police Chief George Bacorn.
"It is definitely a growing population. The homeless you see in this area are not like the homeless you would see in bigger cities. So the people that are homeless here are usually sleeping in their cars, couch-surfing from place to place," added Stefanie Johnson.
Through a successful fundraiser, approximately $7,400 was raised to purchase electric bikes to assist the homeless population. Stefanie Johnson explained that the idea originated from one of the shelter's guests.
"We also had a lady that worked at Arby's and she would walk back to the shelter at 11 o'clock at night, and then it really got me thinking if she had that means of transportation, it would not only be safer for her but also an easier walk," said Johnson.
The plan is to purchase four bikes initially, which will be stored at the shelter in a shed. These bikes will be available for shelter guests to use for transportation to interviews and work.
Residents who donated to the initiative expressed their support and enthusiasm for the project.
"It's awesome what they're doing to empower people to get them closer to jobs and to help them get up and get out of the situation that they're in," said Darren Moore, a Denton resident.
His Hope Ministries has not yet purchased the bikes but plans to do so in the coming weeks. The remaining funds will be used towards purchasing helmets and for bike maintenance.