BALTIMORE- Maryland travelers are expected to be very busy for the Independence Day holiday weekend. AAA is projecting that over 977,400 Marylanders will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday period, which includes June 30-July 4. That’s a slight increase - approximately 2 percent, compared to last year.
Despite record high gas prices, road travel is the mode of choice for 90% of Maryland travelers this holiday.
“Nationally, automobile travel is expected to set a new record with 42 million Americans expected to hit the roads this Independence Holiday weekend,” said Ragina Cooper Ali, spokesperson for AAA in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
“The number of road travelers includes nearly 880,000 Marylanders, which is a slight increase compared to those who drove to their holiday destinations last year, and is strong considering record high gas prices for the holiday,” Ali added.
Gas Prices
On Monday, Maryland’s gas price average of $4.84 had dropped 11 cents since last week and 18 cents from the all-time record high of $5.02, which was reached on June 14. Despite recent pump declines, gas prices are still trending approximately $1.84 more than last year at this time. The national gas price average was $4.98 yesterday, down nine cents from last week.
Nationally, Independence Day will be the second busiest since 2000, as travel volumes continue to trend upwards with no sign of slowing down. AAA is projecting that nearly 48 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles from home over the holiday weekend. That’s an increase of 3.7% from last summer, but about a million fewer travelers compared to the Independence Day holiday back in 2019.
“Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it hasn’t slowed down,” Ali said. People have made their plans and despite it costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much- needed vacation.”
Air and Other Travel Modes
Air travel for the holiday is very similar to what we saw in 2021, with nearly 64,900 Marylanders expected to fly this holiday, an increase of less than one percent compared to 2021. Consistent with national travel trends, the “other” travel category which includes buses, trains and cruises, continues to see the greatest rebound with more than 32,600 Maryland travelers taking other transportation modes, an increase of nearly 150%, but still down more than 41% from the pre-pandemic days of 2019. Nationally, 2.42 million Americans are projected to take other modes, nearly a 168% increase over last year, but down more than 31% compared to 2019.
Travel Costs and Tips
It is important for travelers to be prepared and flexible to minimize stress and enjoy the holiday. AAA offers the following advice:
- Have a plan A, B and C. Flights, car rentals, accommodations, tours, cruises and other activities are in high demand and availability may be limited, which will impact pricing. Finding last-minute deals is unlikely so it’s recommended to look for discounts and rewards, usually available through a membership like AAA. This is also another time when travel advisors are a great resource since they may know of a deal that may not be readily available to the public.Beat the rush. Travel on off-peak times or days or pick a hidden gem closer to home. Based on AAA booking data, Friday, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4) with Monday, July 4 being the lightest. For those hitting the road, the Thursday and Friday before the holiday are anticipated to be peak traffic days.
- Air—AAA finds that the average lowest airfare is 14% more than last year coming in at $201/ticket.
- Hotels—Mid-range hotel rates have increased about 23%, with the average lowest nightly rates coming in at $244/night for AAA Approved Hotels.
- Car Rentals— Since late last year, the average daily rate for car rentals has continued to increase. With more people traveling, these prices remain on the rise due to continued supply chain issues coupled with growing demand. However, because we saw record high rental car rates last year for the Independence Day holiday due to limited inventory, daily car rental rates have actually decreased 34% compared to last year’s holiday, with the average lowest rate coming in at $110/day. Rates are $40 more/day on average compared to 2019.
Best Days/Times to Travel
Based on AAA booking data, Friday, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4) with Monday, July 4 being the lightest. For those hitting the road, the Thursday and Friday before the holiday are anticipated to be peak traffic days.
Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel
Day
Worst Time
Best Time
Thursday
2:00-8:00 PM
Before 7:00 AM / After 8:00 PM
Friday
12:00-9:00 PM
Before 10:00 AM / After 9:00 PM
Saturday
2:00-4:00 PM
Before 12:00 PM / After 7:00 PM
Sunday
Low congestion expected all day
Monday
Low congestion expected all day
Source: INRIX