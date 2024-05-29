DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a Dover neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
DSP say on Tuesday, May 28th, at approximately 5:00pm, troopers responded to a residence on North Governor's Boulevard in Dover for the report gunfire hitting a home.
The investigation revealed that sometime during the early morning hours, the home had been hit several times with gunfire. Troopers say they recovered numerous shell casings at the scene.
According to officials, there were two adults and three children in the residence at the time of the gunfire. DSP report that "no one was injured and the motive behind the incident remains unclear".
A description of the suspect is unknown at this time.
The Delaware State Police are investigating this incident. They ask that anyone within information to contact them by calling 302-698-8503.