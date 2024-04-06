KENT COUNTY, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Farmington Road in Harrington on Friday night.
Troopers responded to a residence on Farmington Road in Harrington, Delaware for a report of shots fired Friday night. The initial investigation revealed that the home and an unoccupied sedan was struck with gunfire.
DSP say there was one adult in the home at the time of the shooting, he was not injured. While at the scene, troopers found multiple shell casings.
The suspect and their vehicle descriptions are not known at this time. Police say surveillance video and images are not available currently.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 302-698-8540.