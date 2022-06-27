RHODESDALE, Md.- The Maryland State Highway Administration announced Monday that it will begin a bridge rehabilitation project next month to improve safety and reliability on the 91-year-old MD 14/Brookview Bridge (Rhodesdale Eldorado Road) over Marshyhope Creek in Dorchester County.
The work will consist of deck patching, waterproofing, milling and paving the existing bridge, necessitating a closure of the bridge, with detours. To perform the work, crews will close MD 14 for 300 feet on both sides of the bridge, starting Monday, July 11. Motorists will be directed to take the following posted detour routes:
From southbound MD 313 (Eldorado Road) – take westbound MD 392 (Harrison Ferry Road) to southbound MD 331 (Hurlock-Rhodesdale Road) to MD 14 (Rhodesdale-Eldorado Road).
From northbound MD 14 (Rhodesdale-Eldorado Road) – take northbound MD 331 (Hurlock-Rhodesdale Road) to MD eastbound 392 (Harrison Ferry Road) to MD 313 (Sharptown Road).
Traffic will be detoured beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 11, and the detour will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Monday Aug. 8. SHA said it will make every attempt to minimize disruptions, however, area residents may notice some dust and noise during construction. SHA’s contractor, Covington Machine and Welding Inc., of Annapolis, will perform the work.
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.