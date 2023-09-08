MILFORD, Del.- A portion of NE Front Street in Milford is expected to close for road work next week.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says from September 12th through the 14th, NE North St. (SR 14) between East street and Denny Row will be closed to install a new crossroad pipe, weather permitting. During the work, detours will be in place.
Detours for cars:
- Westbound traffic on NE Front Street: Turn left onto S. Rehoboth Boulevard, then right onto SE Front Street, followed by a right onto S. Walnut Street to return to NE Front Street.
- Eastbound traffic on NE Front Street: Turn right onto S. Walnut Street, then left onto SE Front Street, followed by a left onto S. Rehoboth Boulevard to return to NE Front Street.
Detours for trucks:
- Westbound trucks on NE Front Street: Turn right onto N. Rehoboth Boulevard, then right onto N. Walnut Street, then left onto NW 10th Street, followed by a left onto US 113 to return to NE Front Street.
- Eastbound trucks on NE Front Street: Turn left onto US 113, then right onto NW 10th Street, then right onto N. Walnut Street, followed by a left onto N. Rehoboth Blvd to return to NE Front Street.